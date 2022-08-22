TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Erdogan: Türkiye saves 41,000 migrants left to die by Greece over 2 years
Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says "with the efforts of our Coast Guard... we have saved the lives of 41,000 people who were left to die by Greece" in the Aegean sea over the last two years.
Erdogan: Türkiye saves 41,000 migrants left to die by Greece over 2 years
Ankara and global rights groups have repeatedly condemned Greece’s illegal pushbacks, saying it violates humanitarian values and international law. / AA
August 22, 2022

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said Türkiye saved the lives of thousands of migrants and asylum seekers illegally pushed back by Greece.

“With the efforts of our Coast Guard, we have prevented deaths in the Aegean," Erdogan said at a Gendarmerie and Coast Guard Academy's graduation ceremony in the capital Ankara on Monday.

"In the last two years, we have saved the lives of 41,000 people who were left to die by Greece," he said.

Erdogan said the number of migrants apprehended by the Turkish Coast Guard has reached 245,000, adding Gendarmerie continues its fight against irregular migration and human traffickers.

"If anyone still criticises our defence industry breakthroughs despite the military build-up in Greece, it means they have become deprived of strategic vision," he added.

Recommended

Türkiye has been a key transit point for migrants and asylum seekers aiming to cross into Europe to start new lives, especially those fleeing war and persecution.

Ankara and global rights groups have repeatedly condemned Greece’s illegal practice, saying it violates humanitarian values and international law by endangering the lives of vulnerable migrants, including women and children.

READ MORE: Greece’s deadly pushback tactics, explained

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Inspired by popular Turkish series, Scottish woman embraces Islam
Turkish First Lady marks second anniversary of Gaza genocide, calls for unity against oppression
Pope Leo to visit Türkiye and Lebanon in his first trip abroad
Turkish President Erdogan urges Turkic states to strengthen role in regional security
‘Systematic genocide’: Türkiye's comms chief calls out Israel’s occupation, killings of Palestinians
Turkish activists detained in Gaza aid flotilla raid released, cross into Jordan en route home
‘Hijabs torn off, medicine stolen’: British activist on Gaza flotilla recounts Israeli abuse
Archaeologists discover 60 tombs dating back 2,200 years in western Türkiye
Two arrested in Türkiye over alleged Mossad espionage
Turkish, Saudi state railways ink deal for cooperation on infrastructure, maintenance
Türkiye’s renewable energy share tops 60% in 2025: Erdogan
Turkish president commemorates 102nd anniversary of Istanbul's liberation
Türkiye gathered evidence of crimes against humanity: Gaza flotilla activist
Türkiye working to repatriate 14 citizens still held in Israel after Gaza flotilla raid
Turkish activists detail harassment, abuse, racism in Israeli detention after aid flotilla attack
Global Sumud Flotilla 'a noble act' to prevent Israel's Gaza genocide: Türkiye's Fidan