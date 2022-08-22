Anthony Fauci, the top infectious disease expert who became the face of America's fight against Covid-19, has announced that he will leave government service after more than 50 years in December.

He said in a statement on Monday that he would be leaving both his position as director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) and that of chief medical advisor to President Joe Biden.

Fauci, who has served under seven presidents beginning with Ronald Reagan, said "I am not retiring."

Instead the 81-year-old, who had said he would leave by the end of Biden's current term, said he now intended to "pursue the next chapter of my career."

Biden extended his "deepest thanks" to Fauci in a White House statement, adding that the country "is stronger, more resilient and healthier because of him."

Fauci said it had been the "honour of a lifetime" to lead the NIAID, which he has done since 1984.

He did not spell out what he will do next, but said he wants to inspire and mentor the next generation, citing the "energy and passion" he still has for the field despite his decades of service.

"I am proud to have been part of this important work," he said.

