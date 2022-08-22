Russia’s top counterintelligence agency has accused Ukrainian spy agencies of organising the killing of the daughter of a Russian political scientist and philosopher.

Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB), the main KGB successor agency, said on Monday that the killing of Darya Dugina has been “prepared and perpetrated by the Ukrainian special services.”

Dugina was the daughter of Alexandr Dugin, a Russian intellectual who was described by some in the West as “Putin’s brain.”

The FSB charged that the killing was perpetrated by a Ukrainian citizen, who left Russia for Estonia after the killing.

According to the FSB, the suspect, Natalya Vovk, rented an apartment in the building where Dugina lived and shadowed her.

Vovk and her daughter were at a festival, which Alexandr Dugin and his daughter attended just before the killing.

Ukraine has previously denied any involvement in the killing.

On Monday, Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed his "sincere condolences" following her death.

"A vile, cruel crime ended the life of Daria Dugina, a bright, talented person with a real Russian heart — kind, loving, sympathetic and open," Putin said in a message to Dugina's family released by the Kremlin.

READ MORE: Car bomb kills daughter of Putin ally Alexandr Dugin in Moscow