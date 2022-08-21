Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has said his government could consider an inquiry into ex-PM Scott Morrison being secretly sworn into key ministries during the coronavirus pandemic.

Albanese said on Sunday the government would receive advice on Monday from the Solicitor General, the country's second highest law officer, on the legality of Morrison's actions.

Albanese indicated the government would also consider an inquiry and reforms to ensure the actions could not be repeated.

"We'll examine all of those issues after we receive the Solicitor General's advice. I am running a proper cabinet government, that has proper processes, and we'll give full consideration to it," Albanese told Sky News television.

Morrison's unprecedented assumption of powers

Morrison, who stepped down as leader of the Liberal Party after losing a general election in May, was secretly sworn in to five key ministries during the pandemic, which represented an unprecedented assumption of powers, it emerged this week.