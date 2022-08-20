Railway staff in Britain have staged the latest in a series of strikes, the second in three days.

The stoppage by tens of thousands of workers on Saturday disrupted weekend leisure travel with only around one in five trains set to run and some areas having no services.

It comes during a summer of industrial action across Britain, with staff in various sectors pushing for pay rises and better working conditions.

"We cannot tolerate being bullied or hoodwinked into accepting a raw deal for our members," said Mick Lynch, general secretary of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT), which is among those striking.

"The government need to stop their interference in these disputes so the employers can come to a negotiated settlement with us."

He warned that further walkouts were likely unless a compromise could be reached over pay rises and working terms and conditions.

