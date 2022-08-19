North Korea's Kim Yo-jong, the powerful sister of leader Kim Jong-un, has said the country will never deal with a South Korean proposal to boost the North's economy in exchange for giving up nuclear weapons.

"To think that the plan to barter 'economic cooperation' for our honour, nukes, is the great dream, hope and plan of Yoon, we came to realise that he is really simple and still childish," she said in a KCNA statement.

"No one barters its destiny for corn cake."

"Though he may knock at the door with what large plan in the future as his 'bold plan' does not work, we make it clear that we will not sit face to face with him," she said.

Yo-jong's comments on Friday mark the first time a senior North Korean official has commented directly on an "audacious plan" first proposed by South Korea's President Yoon Suk-yeol in May.

They came after Yoon repeated on Wednesday at a news conference to mark his first 100 days that he was willing to provide phased economic aid to North Korea if it ended nuclear weapons development and began denuclearisation.

