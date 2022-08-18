Violent thunderstorms and hurricane-force winds have left at least eight people dead in France and Italy, uprooting trees in Tuscany and on the French island of Corsica and ripping away brick shards from St. Mark's famed bell tower in Venice.

Over 100 boats in the Mediterranean Sea called for emergency help, authorities said on Thursday.

The storm produced gusts of more than 220 kph in some areas, the national weather agency Meteo France said. About 45,000 households were without power on Corsica. Dozens of people were injured and 12 were hospitalised in Corsica, one in critical condition, authorities said.

The Italian regions of Tuscany and Veneto both declared a state of emergency, as the violent storms in the north contrasted with temperatures up to 43 degrees Celsius in southern Italy.

Storms in recent days have slammed Western European countries after a summer of extreme weather, while neighbouring countries in Central and Eastern Europe are still suffering exceptional heat waves and drought.

Two people were killed on Thursday in separate incidents in Tuscany when trees were ripped up by storms, one near the city of Lucca and another near Carrara. Dozens were reported injured, including four people hurt by falling trees at a campground near Carrara.

In Corsica, a 13-year-old girl died after a tree fell in a campsite in the coastal town of Sagone. A 72-year-old woman was killed when a beach restaurant roof fell on her vehicle in Coggia, and a 46-year-old man died at a campsite in Calvi.

Rescue crews found the bodies of a 62-year-old fisherman and an unidentified kayaker off Corsica's coasts, according to the French maritime authority for the Mediterranean. It said both died as a result of the sudden storm and that more than 100 grounded, wrecked or stranded ships in the area have called for emergency help.

French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin traveled to the island on Thursday to inspect the damage.

In Venice, high winds detached pieces of brick from St. Mark’s bell tower, which stands in front of the famed cathedral. Tourists were evacuated from the structure, which was cordoned off. The storm upended chairs and tables in St. Mark’s Square and elsewhere, and swept away beach chairs on the nearby Lido.

The winds rose suddenly yet were calm within about five minutes, Carlo Alberto Tesserin, the caretaker of the Basilica and bell tower, told The Associated Press.

"These were not usual winds for us,'' Tesserin said.