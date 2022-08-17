Iran is ready to swap prisoners with the United States, its foreign ministry spokesman was quoted as saying, calling on President Joe Biden's administration to "act instead of performing theatrical shows".

Tehran has sought the release of over a dozen Iranians in the United States, including seven Iranian-American dual nationals, two Iranians with permanent US residency and four Iranian citizens with no legal status in the United States.

"We are ready to swap prisoners with Washington ... The US must release jailed Iranian citizens without any conditions," the semi-official Fars news agency quoted foreign ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani as saying on Wednesday.

READ MORE: EU examining Iran's response to 'final' nuclear draft agreement

'Wrongfully detained'