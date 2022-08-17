WORLD
2 MIN READ
Iran 'ready' to swap prisoners, urges US to free jailed Iranians
Tehran is ready to swap prisoners with the US, says Iran's foreign ministry, adding, the Biden administration must release over a dozen jailed Iranian citizens without any conditions.
Iran 'ready' to swap prisoners, urges US to free jailed Iranians
Iran's foreign ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani's remarks came as Tehran and Washington tried to revive a 2015 nuclear pact after lengthy negotiations.
August 17, 2022

Iran is ready to swap prisoners with the United States, its foreign ministry spokesman was quoted as saying, calling on President Joe Biden's administration to "act instead of performing theatrical shows".

Tehran has sought the release of over a dozen Iranians in the United States, including seven Iranian-American dual nationals, two Iranians with permanent US residency and four Iranian citizens with no legal status in the United States.

"We are ready to swap prisoners with Washington ... The US must release jailed Iranian citizens without any conditions," the semi-official Fars news agency quoted foreign ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani as saying on Wednesday.

READ MORE: EU examining Iran's response to 'final' nuclear draft agreement

'Wrongfully detained'

Recommended

On Tuesday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken tweeted that Siamak Namazi had now spent 2,500 days "wrongfully detained" in Iran and Washington was determined to secure the freedom of all Americans held by its Middle East adversary.

Kannani's remarks came as Tehran and Washington tried to revive a 2015 nuclear pact after lengthy negotiations.

The European Union and United States said on Tuesday they were studying Iran's response to what the EU has called its "final" proposal to save the deal, after Tehran called on Washington to show flexibility.

READ MORE: US, Russia carry out prisoner swap despite tensions over Ukraine

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Spy plot suspected as Serbia arrests 11 over pig heads at mosques in France
'Only China can halt Ukraine war': Poland
Hungary blocks Ukrainian news sites after Kiev's similar move
'Ukraine must join EU, and it will': Zelenskyy
Only thing between Gaza and aid flotilla is the sea, unless Israel has other plans
War with Russia could escalate to nuclear conflict, Medvedev warns Europe
EU confirms reimposition of Iran sanctions after UN move over nuclear programme
Sweden deploys anti-drone systems to Denmark amid rising drone threats ahead of EU summits
Nepal imposes travel ban on ousted PM Oli over protest violence
By Elif Eren
Pro-EU ruling party wins key Moldova polls with over 50 percent vote
China rolls out K-visa targeting global talents as Trump tightens H‑1B access
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Trump advances Gaza peace plan as Netanyahu visits White House
Iran executes man convicted of spying for Israel as Tehran continues wave of executions
Typhoon Bualoi batters central Vietnam, leaving at least nine dead and 17 missing
South Korea welcomes first batch of Chinese tourists arriving by cruise under visa-free scheme
Pezeshkian accuses US of preventing Iran from standing on its feet