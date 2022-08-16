At least 20 people have been killed in a collision between a passenger bus and an oil tanker in northeastern Pakistan.

The collision – the second in less than a week – took place early Tuesday morning near northeastern Multan city on a motorway when the bus heading from Lahore city to Karachi hit the oil tanker, carrying thousands of liters of petrol, from the rear side, Tahir Wattoo, deputy commissioner of Multan, said in a statement.

The collision resulted in a huge fire that engulfed both vehicles, killing 20 people on the spot, while another six got critical injuries, he added.

Images shared by the district administration showed the ill-fated bus and the oil tanker lying completely charred in the middle of the road.

