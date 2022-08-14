Pakistan's ex-premier Imran Khan has said he is not "anti-American" as he addressed tens of thousands of supporters during a rally celebrating the 75th anniversary of the South Asian country's independence in eastern Lahore city.

"I have never been against any country. They (critics) call me anti-American. I am not anti-American," Khan said during his speech late on Saturday, as he sought snap elections and vowed to bring "real freedom" to the country.

Khan, who served as prime minister for over three and half years, was ousted in April through a no-confidence vote in parliament by an alliance of all major political parties.

Khan immediately blamed US for his ouster and has been criticising Washington since then in massive rallies and alleging its backs current government of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif – a claim Sharif and his ruling Pakistan Muslim League (N) party rubbishes.

On Saturday, Khan said he is not against US but "I don't want slavery".

"In America, Pakistani American community is the most powerful community. Why should I be against such a country where most skilled, wealthy and professional Pakistanis are living?" he told the crowd.

"Pakistan's export volume to America is the biggest. So, I am not anti-America at all. I want friendship with America. But I don't want slavery."

Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party is reported to have hired an American lobbying and PR firm at a cost of $25,000 a month to manage its public and media relations in US.