WORLD
2 MIN READ
Several killed, injured in Montenegro shooting
The incident took place in Cetinje after the shooter was involved in a family dispute, but was later killed after firing at police officers.
Several killed, injured in Montenegro shooting
The shooting comes as the country is in the full throes of its tourism high season.
August 12, 2022

At least 11 people were killed during a mass shooting in Montenegro's central city of Cetinje, the country's public broadcaster has said.

"Eleven people were killed, while six were wounded, including a member of the police," Montenegro's public broadcaster RTCG said Friday, adding that the shooter was included in the toll.

A police officer who spoke on the condition of anonymity also confirmed the figure to AFP.

The incident took place in Cetinje, some 36 kilometres (22 miles) west of the capital Podgorica, after the shooter was involved in a family dispute, according to RTCG.

The shooter was later killed after firing at police officers, the broadcaster reported.

The incident marks the deadliest shooting in the Adriatic nation in decades.

Recommended

READ MORE: Dozens injured as police clash with protesters in Montenegro

Tourist season

Montenegro is famed for its picturesque beaches framed by nearby mountains that have long been a draw for tourists.

The shooting comes as the country is in the full throes of its tourism high season.

Cetinje is the site of the country's former royal capital and lies in a mountainous valley that has largely stagnated economically in recent decades. 

READ MORE: Montenegro government collapses in no-confidence vote

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Saudi-led consortium to buy FIFA-famous video game giant for whopping $55B
Spy plot suspected as Serbia arrests 11 over pig heads at mosques in France
'Only China can halt Ukraine war': Poland
Hungary blocks Ukrainian news sites after Kiev's similar move
'Ukraine must join EU, and it will': Zelenskyy
Only thing between Gaza and aid flotilla is the sea, unless Israel has other plans
War with Russia could escalate to nuclear conflict, Medvedev warns Europe
EU confirms reimposition of Iran sanctions after UN move over nuclear programme
Sweden deploys anti-drone systems to Denmark amid rising drone threats ahead of EU summits
Nepal imposes travel ban on ousted PM Oli over protest violence
By Elif Eren
Pro-EU ruling party wins key Moldova polls with over 50 percent vote
China rolls out K-visa targeting global talents as Trump tightens H‑1B access
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Trump advances Gaza peace plan as Netanyahu visits White House
Iran executes man convicted of spying for Israel as Tehran continues wave of executions
Typhoon Bualoi batters central Vietnam, leaving at least nine dead and 17 missing
South Korea welcomes first batch of Chinese tourists arriving by cruise under visa-free scheme