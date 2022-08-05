Tensions over US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan and China's response to the matter have snowballed into a major diplomatic row between the two world powers.

China said on Friday it was ending cooperation with the United States on a litany of key issues, including climate change, anti-drug efforts and military talks.

China also announced unspecified sanctions against Pelosi after her Taiwan trip this week prompted shows of military force from Beijing.

The measures are the latest in a promised series of steps intended to punish the US for allowing Pelosi's visit to Taiwan, a self-ruled island China considers its territory.

The world's two largest polluters last year pledged to work together to accelerate climate action this decade, and vowed to meet regularly to "address the climate crisis". But that deal looks shaky as relations sink to some of their lowest levels in years.

China's foreign ministry also said Pelosi was "seriously interfering in China's internal affairs and seriously undermining China's sovereignty and territorial integrity" with her visit to Taiwan.

It added that China would "impose sanctions on Pelosi and her immediate family", without giving further details. Such sanctions are generally mostly symbolic in nature.

Massive war games

China also said more than 100 warplanes and 10 warships have taken part in the live-fire military drills surrounding Taiwan over the past two days.