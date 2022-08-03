Iran, the United States and the European Union have said they would send representatives to Vienna amid what appears to be a last-ditch effort at reviving talks over Tehran's tattered 2015 nuclear deal with world powers.

It wasn't immediately clear from Wednesday's announcement if other parties to the landmark accord would attend the surprise summit.

It was also unclear if there had been any progress after a monthslong stalemate and fruitless round of indirect talks between Iran and the US in Doha.

The European Union official who chairs the talks, Enrique Mora, wrote on Twitter that the negotiations would focus on the most recent draft on restoring the agreement.

Tehran said it was dispatching nuclear negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani to the Austrian capital.

US Special Representative for Iran Rob Malley was expected to go to Vienna for the talks on Thursday, two American officials said.

They spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the plans before they were announced.

READ MORE:Iran sanctions dozens of Americans as nuclear talks hit deadlock