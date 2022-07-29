WORLD
2 MIN READ
Mexico finds about 100 migrants in locked abandoned truck
Civil protection authorities said that 98 undocumented foreigners were found at the site, including several children.
Mexico finds about 100 migrants in locked abandoned truck
About a dozen people were reported to have been taken to hospital due to bruises and symptoms of asphyxiation. / AP
July 29, 2022

Nearly 100 migrants traveling in a truck were found abandoned in Mexico, officials said, a month after dozens of people died in similar conditions in the United States.

The migrants were discovered on Wednesday night on a highway in the eastern state of Veracruz, according to authorities, who said the vehicle was headed for the US border.

"They indicated that they were abandoned by the driver," a police report said, without specifying the migrants' nationalities.

Civil protection authorities said that 98 undocumented foreigners were found at the site, including several children.

Around 100 more were believed to have fled, witnesses told Mexican media.

About a dozen people were reported to have been taken to hospital due to bruises and symptoms of asphyxiation.

READ MORE: Mexico caravan migrants get visas as they trek toward US

Recommended

Illegal migration

Transporting migrants in overcrowded trucks is one of the most dangerous methods used by people smugglers in Mexico.

In June, more than 50 migrants died after they were abandoned in a scorching hot tractor-trailer truck in San Antonio, Texas.

In December, 56 US-bound migrants from Central America were killed and dozens injured when the truck they were traveling in overturned in southern Mexico.

Around 6,430 migrants have died or disappeared en route to the United States since 2014, according to the International Organization for Migration.

Of those, 850 were the result of vehicle accidents or linked to hazardous transport, the United Nations agency says.

READ MORE: Bus crash in central Mexico kills and injures migrants

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
From White House, Netanyahu rings Qatar, apologises for Israel's attack on Doha
Saudi-led consortium to buy FIFA-famous video game giant for whopping $55B
Spy plot suspected as Serbia arrests 11 over pig heads at mosques in France
'Only China can halt Ukraine war': Poland
Hungary blocks Ukrainian news sites after Kiev's similar move
'Ukraine must join EU, and it will': Zelenskyy
Only thing between Gaza and aid flotilla is the sea, unless Israel has other plans
War with Russia could escalate to nuclear conflict, Medvedev warns Europe
EU confirms reimposition of Iran sanctions after UN move over nuclear programme
Sweden deploys anti-drone systems to Denmark amid rising drone threats ahead of EU summits
Nepal imposes travel ban on ousted PM Oli over protest violence
By Elif Eren
Pro-EU ruling party wins key Moldova polls with over 50 percent vote
China rolls out K-visa targeting global talents as Trump tightens H‑1B access
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Trump advances Gaza peace plan as Netanyahu visits White House
Iran executes man convicted of spying for Israel as Tehran continues wave of executions
Typhoon Bualoi batters central Vietnam, leaving at least nine dead and 17 missing