Nearly 100 migrants traveling in a truck were found abandoned in Mexico, officials said, a month after dozens of people died in similar conditions in the United States.

The migrants were discovered on Wednesday night on a highway in the eastern state of Veracruz, according to authorities, who said the vehicle was headed for the US border.

"They indicated that they were abandoned by the driver," a police report said, without specifying the migrants' nationalities.

Civil protection authorities said that 98 undocumented foreigners were found at the site, including several children.

Around 100 more were believed to have fled, witnesses told Mexican media.

About a dozen people were reported to have been taken to hospital due to bruises and symptoms of asphyxiation.

