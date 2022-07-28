European leaders announced this week that sanctions on Russia will extend until January 2023 over its incursion into Ukraine. Russia announced further cuts to its gas flows to Europe, particularly through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline, connected to Germany.

In order to protect the bloc against shortages, European Union governments have committed to rationing natural gas this winter. Energy ministers on Tuesday agreed to set a voluntary target for EU countries to cut down gas consumption by 15 percent by next March - compared with the average use for the last five years.

EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen called it a “decisive step” against further disruption to gas supply, which European countries claim is blackmail from the Kremlin.

The proposal for coordinated rationing, put forward by the European Commission last Wednesday, was quickly approved as the EU attempts to show a unified response. But a provision that would have given the Commission the power to impose mandatory targets if individual countries failed to achieve their own end of the bargain was scrapped.

The decision on any mandatory action will be in the hands of member states as it will be down to the European Council – which includes the heads of state of the EU 27– to approve any proposal.

The plan was approved by all countries with the exception of Hungary.

Why would countries lectured about ‘frugality’ during the debt crisis now step in?

Germany, which is heavily reliant on Russian gas through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline, is set to face shortages this winter, alongside some countries in Eastern Europe.

But critics are already pointing out that during the 2010-12 sovereign debt crisis, southern European countries received no sympathy from Germany and other northern neighbours, forcing governments to implement austerity measures and cuts to public spending with huge consequences for society and the economy.

Germany, on the other hand, made a political decision to rely on a cheap and steady supply of Russian gas. Before the war in Ukraine began, it has been building another pipeline, the Nord Stream 2, connecting it directly to Russia without cutting through Ukraine territory. Permissions to operate the pipeline were halted in February.

Teresa Ribera Rodriguez, Spain’s minister for the ecological transition, voiced her opposition to the rationing plan in an open letter to the European Commission last week. “We share the final goal of the commission’s proposals: solidarity must be at the core of the EU response in order to ensure security of supply. However, the response cannot rely on imposing unfair sacrifices,” she wrote.

“Unlike other countries, we Spaniards have not lived beyond our means from an energy perspective,” she said in a not-so-veiled scold, referring to northern countries’ attitude towards their southern neighbours during the debt crisis. Other southern European countries and the island nations also voiced their opposition.