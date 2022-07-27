At least four people have been killed and more than 60 others injured after a 7.1-magnitude earthquake hit the northern Philippines.

The shallow but powerful quake struck the mountainous and lightly populated province of Abra on the main island of Luzon at 8:43 am (0043 GMT) on Wednesday, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said.

Interior Secretary Benjamin Abalos told a televised news conference that two people died in Benguet province, one in Abra province, and one more in another province.

Shallow earthquakes tend to cause more damage than deeper ones. This one left scores of people injured, triggered landslides, damaged churches, and knocked out power.

The quake was also felt strongly in Manila and the city's metro rail systems were halted at rush hour after the quake, the Transport Ministry said.

Philippine President, Ferdinand Marcos Jr, has ordered the immediate dispatch of rescue teams to the affected areas, said the press secretary.

The president will also fly there to observe the area, the secretary added.

Strongest recorded quake in years