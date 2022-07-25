TÜRKİYE
Five key takeaways from Turkish President Erdogan's interview with TRT
From calling on all parties in the Ukraine conflict to abide by the Ankara-brokered grain deal to slamming Greece's 'insincere attitude' toward Türkiye, President Erdogan spoke about several issues in an exclusive interview with TRT.
July 25, 2022

Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan spoke at length in an exclusive interview with the country's public broadcaster TRT. Here are five crucial highlights of the interview. 

1. Ukraine grain deal

As Türkiye brokered an essential grain deal between Ukraine and Russia, which will help address the growing hunger in several parts of the world, President Erdogan reminded all parties to abide by the agreement that was signed in Istanbul last week. 

Erdogan's statement comes at a time when reports of intense fighting between Russian and Ukrainian forces are pouring out of Ukraine's Donbass region. 

2. Sweden, Finland NATO bid

President Erdogan said Ankara will never compromise on its national security and no country, especially Finland and Sweden, should expect any concessions from Türkiye until the presence of terror groups like PKK, YPG/PYD and FETO is eradicated from the face of this earth. 

“Concession from Türkiye should not be expected on Sweden, Finland's NATO bids unless Ankara's security concerns are met,” Erdogan said in a live interview on Monday with national broadcaster TRT Haber. 

“PKK, PYD/YPG, and FETO will not be supported. This is our red line. Nobody should expect us to make compromises about that,” Erdogan said.

3. Talks with Greek Prime Minister suspended

President Erdogan said that it is out of question for him to meet with Greek Prime Minister Mitsotakis anymore. 

His comments come after Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis criticised Türkiye during his recent trip to the United States. Mitsotakis urged the US Congress not to allow F-16 fighter jets to be sold to Ankara.

President Erdogan spoke on the occasion of the 99th anniversary of Lausanne Peace Treaty the day before, saying that Greece has been "deliberately violating" the terms and conditions of the post-World War I agreement. 

4. Syria, a 'home of terrorist groups' 

Syria has become 'home of terrorist groups,' said President Erdogan, adding that both Russia and Iran should take a clear stand on the issue of terrorism. 

On last week's deadly attack in Duhok, northern Iraq, Turkish president says the attack was carried out by terrorists with an aim to disturb the Turkish-Iraqi ties.

On US Central Command’s sympathy for YPG/PKK terrorists, Turkish President Erdogan condemned continued US support for terrorists and added that the neutralized PKK ringleader was responsible for recruiting children for the terror outfit.

5. Türkiye and neighbours

President Erdogan said the trade and mutual cooperation will continue with neighbouring states while Ankara aims to boost its oil and gas purchases from Iran.

He also stressed improving relations with Armenia, saying that Türkiye is serious and decisive in its normalization process with neighbouring Armenia.

On negotiations with Egypt, Erdogan said that talks with Cairo were an ongoing process at lower level, as there was "no reason for high-level talks not to take place."

