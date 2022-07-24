Torrential rain has lashed war-torn Yemen's capital and its environs, causing flooding and a building collapse that together killed 10 people, including four children.

The four children were killed in the building collapse while another six people died when their car was swept away by floods in a district near Sanaa, according to officials on Sunday.

Heavy rains cause devastating flooding in Yemen each year and the latest torrents have been building up over the past week.

Traffic in the city, controlled by Houthi rebels fighting the Saudi-backed government, has come to a near standstill.

A three-storey building in Sanaa's historical district collapsed killing four children inside, a doctor at the city's Republican Hospital told AFP news agency.