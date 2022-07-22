The UN's highest court has ruled that a landmark case accusing military-ruled Myanmar of genocide against minority Rohingya Muslims can go ahead.

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague on Friday threw out all of Myanmar's objections to a case filed by the west African nation of The Gambia in 2019.

The decision paves the way for full hearings at the court on allegations over a bloody 2017 crackdown on the Rohingya by Buddhist-majority Myanmar.

"The court finds that it has jurisdiction... to entertain the application filed by the Republic of the Gambia, and that the application is admissible," ICJ president Joan Donoghue said.

Gambian Justice Minister Dawda Jallow told reporters outside the court he was "very pleased that the court has delivered justice".

Several dozen Rohingya activists demonstrated outside the court while the judgment was read out.

'Great moment for justice'

"This decision is a great moment for justice for Rohingya, and for all people of Burma," said Tun Khin, president of the Burmese Rohingya Organisation UK, referring to the country by its former name.

"We are pleased that this landmark genocide trial can now finally begin in earnest."

Myanmar's representative, attorney general Thida Oo, said her country was now "looking forward to finding the best way to protect our people and our country."