TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Türkiye calls on Iraq not to issue statements under PKK influence
Turkish Foreign Ministry said the attack in Iraq's Duhok province, which killed eight and wounded 23 others, was a terror attack, adding that Ankara is ready to take all steps to reveal the truth.
Türkiye calls on Iraq not to issue statements under PKK influence
Türkiye is against all kinds of attacks targeting civilians, the ministry said. / AA
July 20, 2022

Türkiye has asked Iraqi government officials not to make statements on an attack in Duhok province "under the influence of rhetoric and propaganda" of terrorist organisation PKK.

"We invite Iraqi government officials ... to cooperate in bringing the real perpetrators of this tragic incident into light," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

The ministry said Ankara considered the attack on Iraq's northern Duhok region, which killed eight and wounded 23 others was a terror attack.

"It is considered that such attacks which aim at innocent civilians and are assessed to be organised by the terrorist organisation, target our country's just and determined stance in the fight against terrorism," it said, adding that Ankara is ready to take all steps to reveal the truth.

Earlier, Iraqi state media said the attack was carried out by Türkiye.

Noting that Türkiye is against all kinds of attacks targeting civilians, it said: "Türkiye carries out its fight against terrorism in accordance with international law, with utmost sensitivity to the protection of civilians, civilian infrastructure, historical and cultural property and the environment."

Recommended

Ankara receives news with 'deep sorrow'

The ministry also conveyed its condolences to the relatives of eight people, who according to preliminary reports, lost their lives in Wednesday's streamside attack in the Duhok's Zakho district, as well as to "the friendly and brotherly people and the Government of Iraq."

It also wished speedy recovery to the 23 injured, saying that the country received the news with "deep sorrow."

Türkiye has launched a series of operations, including Claw-Tiger, Claw-Eagle and Claw-Lock, in the border regions of northern Iraq to ensure the safety of the Turkish people and the frontiers.

Since it came into existence in 1984, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US and the European Union – has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people in Türkiye, including women, children and infants.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye joins NATO Tiger Meet 2025 with F-16s and air force personnel
TRNC President Tatar warns of rising tensions over Greek Cyprus armament
Fidan says meeting between Erdogan, Trump was positive and constructive
Türkiye backs TRNC protest over Greek Cypriot-authorised vessel in disputed waters
Türkiye’s Erdogan, Spain’s Sanchez discuss Gaza crisis, bilateral ties in phone Call
4,500-year-old golden brooch and rare jade discovered in Türkiye’s ancient city of Troy
Erdogan: Recognition of Palestine ‘belated but crucial,’ demands action against Israel
Türkiye's Zero Waste Movement marks 8th year of economic, environmental, and global impact
Why Erdogan’s White House meeting with Trump could be a game-changer in Türkiye-US relationship
By Kazim Alam
It is time for new approach to resolve Cyprus issue: TRNC president
Turkish FM Fidan warns of Israel's 'calculated expansionism' at OIC meeting
Turkish President Erdogan hails UK's recognition of Palestine in call with UK Premier Keir Starmer
Türkiye determines its cooperation with Russia as a sovereign nation: Kremlin
Why the revival of the Ottoman-era Hejaz Railway matters for Türkiye, Syria and Jordan
By Esra Karataş Alpay
President Erdogan hails UN support for Palestine, says talks with Trump 'constructive'
Turkish Airlines announces decision to buy 225 Boeing planes after Trump-Erdogan talks