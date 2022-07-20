Türkiye has asked Iraqi government officials not to make statements on an attack in Duhok province "under the influence of rhetoric and propaganda" of terrorist organisation PKK.

"We invite Iraqi government officials ... to cooperate in bringing the real perpetrators of this tragic incident into light," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

The ministry said Ankara considered the attack on Iraq's northern Duhok region, which killed eight and wounded 23 others was a terror attack.

"It is considered that such attacks which aim at innocent civilians and are assessed to be organised by the terrorist organisation, target our country's just and determined stance in the fight against terrorism," it said, adding that Ankara is ready to take all steps to reveal the truth.

Earlier, Iraqi state media said the attack was carried out by Türkiye.

Noting that Türkiye is against all kinds of attacks targeting civilians, it said: "Türkiye carries out its fight against terrorism in accordance with international law, with utmost sensitivity to the protection of civilians, civilian infrastructure, historical and cultural property and the environment."