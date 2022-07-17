Police have fired tear gas in Sudan's capital Khartoum against hundreds of anti-coup protesters who also called attention to increasingly deadly tribal clashes in the country's south.

Demonstrators in Khartoum and the cities of Bahri and Omdurman waved banners demanding civilian rule amid chants against the military on Sunday.

Protesters erected barricades and burned tires on main roads, while Sudanese security forces used stun grenades and teargas canisters to disperse demonstrators.

Sunday’s rallies were called by the so-called Resistance Committee, which spearhead the current wave of demonstrations against the military since last year.

Sudan has been in turmoil since last October when the military dismissed Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok’s transitional government, a move decried by political forces as a "military coup."

More than 100 people have been killed in protests against the military rule since October, according to local medics.

Post-coup security vacuum