WORLD
2 MIN READ
Indian flight lands in Pakistan's Karachi due to technical problem
An additional flight is on its way to Karachi to fly its passengers to the Indian city of Hyderabad.
Indian flight lands in Pakistan's Karachi due to technical problem
This is the second such case this month, in which an Indian passenger flight was diverted to Pakistan. (FILE PHOTO) / Reuters Archive
July 17, 2022

A passenger plane of India's Indigo airlines has been diverted to the Pakistani city of Karachi due to a "technical defect".

Sunday's flight was to fly to Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates from the southern city of Hyderabad, according to local news agencies.

"After the pilot of the Sharjah-Hyderabad flight observed a technical defect in the aircraft, as a precaution the aircraft was diverted to Karachi, Pakistan," Reuters local TV partner ANI said in a tweet, quoting the airline.

This is the second such case this month, in which an Indian passenger flight was diverted to Pakistan.

Recommended

SpiceJet said on July 5 a Boeing 737 aircraft from New Delhi to Dubai made an emergency landing in Karachi due to a fuel indicator light malfunctioning, prompting the airlines watchdog to issue a warning notice.

IndiGo was dispatching an additional flight to Karachi to bring passengers back to Hyderabad, ANI said.

The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Presently, there are no direct flights operating between India and Pakistan, as relations between the two countries plummeted to a new low after August 2019, when India scrapped the longstanding special status of Jammu and Kashmir, resulting in Islamabad downgrading its diplomatic ties with New Delhi.

READ MORE:Can Hindu pilgrims help bridge the Pakistan-India divide?

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
From White House, Netanyahu rings Qatar, apologises for Israel's attack on Doha
Saudi-led consortium to buy FIFA-famous video game giant for whopping $55B
Spy plot suspected as Serbia arrests 11 over pig heads at mosques in France
'Only China can halt Ukraine war': Poland
Hungary blocks Ukrainian news sites after Kiev's similar move
'Ukraine must join EU, and it will': Zelenskyy
Only thing between Gaza and aid flotilla is the sea, unless Israel has other plans
War with Russia could escalate to nuclear conflict, Medvedev warns Europe
EU confirms reimposition of Iran sanctions after UN move over nuclear programme
Sweden deploys anti-drone systems to Denmark amid rising drone threats ahead of EU summits
Nepal imposes travel ban on ousted PM Oli over protest violence
By Elif Eren
Pro-EU ruling party wins key Moldova polls with over 50 percent vote
China rolls out K-visa targeting global talents as Trump tightens H‑1B access
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Trump advances Gaza peace plan as Netanyahu visits White House
Iran executes man convicted of spying for Israel as Tehran continues wave of executions
Typhoon Bualoi batters central Vietnam, leaving at least nine dead and 17 missing