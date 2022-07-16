The presidents of Türkiye and France have discussed the decisions taken to facilitate Ukrainian grain exports at four-way talks held in Istanbul, the Turkish presidency said.

In Saturday's phone call, Recep Tayyip Erdogan told his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron that during the Istanbul meeting it was agreed that the process regarding the export of the Ukrainian grain would be managed from a coordination center to be established in Istanbul and run by officials from Türkiye, Russia, Ukraine and the United Nations, the directorate said in a statement.

The Turkish president said that the early implementation of the plan will provide great relief in the context of global food security, the statement added.

READ MORE:Russia, Ukraine teams to meet in Türkiye again to seal grain export deal

Last Wednesday, Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar said that a meeting between Turkish, Ukrainian, Russian, and UN officials agreed to establish a coordination center in Istanbul to facilitate Ukrainian grain exports.

Ukrainian and Russian officials will gather again in Türkiye next week to review details and sign documents to formalise the deal, Akar said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy also confirmed that there was progress on the matter, thanking the UN and Türkiye for their efforts.

Defence cooperation