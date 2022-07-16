Several people have been killed and others wounded when gunmen attacked four villages earlier this week in Togo's far north, where a militant insurgency is spilling over the border from Burkina Faso.

"In the night between July 14 and 15, gunmen attacked the population as they slept in four locations in Kpendjal and Kpendjal-Ouest prefectures and killed several people, all civilians," the government said in a statement on Saturday.

"This attack caused several deaths and a few injuries which were quickly taken care of by the first elements of the Togolese Armed Forces who arrived," the army said in a statement.

Togo's government had already reported the attack but had not given details on casualties. But Togolese media reports said 10 to 15 people died.

Militant campaigns

In neighbouring Benin, the government has said the country has suffered around 20 attacks by armed groups, in the first official tally released in May.