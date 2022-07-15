In her first address to parliament, French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne said the country must prepare for Russian gas cuts. Yesterday, following the parade on the Champs-Elysees, French President Emmanuel Macron accused Moscow of using this gas as a “weapon of war”.

But the rhetoric against Russia and Russian gas—though not far from the truth—is just a facade that hides a bigger, more serious problem for the Macron government.

Macron suffered a setback in the parliamentary elections last month that saw his centrist bloc fall short of a majority by 39 seats. He and Borne have since failed to tempt opposition parties into a coalition.

During her speech, Elisabeth Borne told MPs that French politicians have forgotten the virtue of compromise and that they “must give the word its meaning back”.

Amid vociferous opposition to her right and left, Borne also warned other parties that “disorder and instability aren't options”.

As the head of a minority government, Borne said that—in giving France a hung parliament in last month's polls—the French people were asking the country's politicians to "do things differently". The prime minister said the government she and Macron lead is "responding to that demand".

The PM is engaging in one of French politics' most important rituals, the "general political declaration" that kicks off the parliamentary session, which is being scrutinised closely given her weak position as the head of a minority government.

When it comes to setting out the government's priorities for Macron's second term, the headline announcement was that France would completely nationalise its debt-laden energy utility, Électricité de France S.A., commonly known as EDF, of which the state already owns 84 percent.

"We must have full control over our electricity production and performance," Borne said in her first major speech to France's parliament. "We must ensure our sovereignty in the face of the consequences of the war (in Ukraine) and the colossal challenges to come. […] That's why I confirm the state's intention to own 100 percent of EDF's capital."

The EDF manages France's big fleet of nuclear reactors, which are facing various technical problems.

Otherwise, Borne adopted her boss's famous en même temps ("at the same time") approach. She promised "radical" action on the transition to a green economy—a big priority for the left. But she also poured cold water on "de-growth", a cherished idea among many French leftists.

The PM said full employment was "within reach" but also said that France must move government spending "towards a balanced state" after public debt ballooned during the coronavirus crisis.