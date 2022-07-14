Mali has said it will suspend rotations of the UN's peacekeeping mission for "national security" reasons, in the latest complication in ties between the ruling junta and international partners.

Rotations of the MINUSMA mission are being suspended, including those that have already been scheduled, the foreign ministry in Bamako said on Thursday.

The suspension will last until a meeting is held to "facilitate the coordination and regulation" of the rotation of contingents, it said in a statement, which did not expound on the reasons for the move.

But it came four days after Mali arrested 49 Ivorian soldiers it later described as "mercenaries" intent on toppling the country's military-led government.

Ivory Coast says the soldiers are so-called National Support Elements (NSE) — a UN procedure allowing peacekeeping contingents to use outside contractors for logistical duties.

The soldiers, who were arrested after arriving at Bamako airport aboard a special flight, comprised the eighth rotation under this scheme, according to Ivory Coast.

Mali's statement did not refer to the Ivorians' arrest, nor did it give a date for talks to discuss MINUSMA rotations.

But it assured the UN mission that Mali would "work diligently to create conditions conducive to the lifting of this suspension of rotation, which is an essential step in enabling the deployed contingents to ensure the proper implementation of MINUSMA's mandate".

