Tuesday, July 12, 2022

Separatists in Ukraine unveil Moscow 'embassy'

Russian-backed separatists in Ukraine have inaugurated their "embassy" in Moscow as the Kremlin presses ahead with its offensive.

President Vladimir Putin recognised the independence of Ukraine's breakaway regions of Donetsk and Luhansk just days before he ordered the start of Moscow's intervention on February 24.

The self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic unveiled its "embassy" in central Moscow, next to diplomatic missions of several Western countries. Top Russian officials did not attend the ceremony amid a beefed-up police presence.

Five Ukrainians rescued in Kherson special op - military

Ukrainian military intelligence said that its troops have rescued five Ukrainians in a special operation in the Kherson region.

It said a military serviceman, a former police officer and three civilians were freed, and that one of those released has "a serious combat wound".

Lego ceases Russian operations 'indefinitely'

The world's largest toymaker, Denmark's Lego, has said it would stop all its Russian operations, ending the employment of its Moscow staff and a partnership with a company operating 81 stores in Russia.

A Lego spokesperson said the company had decided to "indefinitely cease commercial operations in Russia given the continued extensive disruption in the operating environment". This included terminating the employment of most of the Moscow-based team and a partnership with Inventive Retail Group which "operated 81 stores on the brand's behalf", the spokesperson added.

Ukraine gets $1.7B in fresh aid to pay health care workers

Ukraine is getting an additional $1.7 billion in assistance from the US government and the World Bank to pay the salaries of its beleaguered health care workers and provide other essential services.

The money coming from the US Agency for International Development, the Treasury Department and the World Bank is meant to alleviate the acute budget deficit caused by Russian President Vladimir Putin’s "brutal war of aggression," USAID said in a statement.

Viktor Liashko, Ukraine’s minister of health, said paying health workers' salaries is becoming more difficult each month "due to the overwhelming burden of war." "$1.7 billion is not just yet another financial support; it is an investment that makes us a step closer to victory," Liashko said in a statement.

Ukraine hits Russian ammunition depot in south

Ukrainian authorities have said that their forces targeted a Russian ammunition depot in southern Ukraine overnight, resulting in a massive explosion captured on social media.

The Ukrainian military’s southern command said a rocket strike targeted the depot in Russian-held Nova Kakhovka, about 55 kilometres (35 miles) east of the Black Sea port city of Kherson, which is also occupied by Russian forces.

The precision of the strike suggested Ukrainian forces used US-supplied multiple-launch High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems, or HIMARS, to hit the area.

Russia, Ukraine, Türkiye and UN to discuss grain crisis

Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar has said that military delegations from Türkiye, Russia and Ukraine will meet with a United Nations delegation to discuss the safe export of Ukrainian grain.

"The meeting will take place on July 13 in Istanbul," Akar said.

Ukraine is a key agricultural exporter and its inability to ship vital grain supplies has caused a surge in food prices, aggravating concerns about a global food crisis.

Russian forces encircling Ukraine's Sieversk

Russian and Russian-backed separatist forces are encircling the town of Sieversk in Ukraine's Donetsk region, the Russian state news agency TASS cited Rodion Miroshnik, an official from Moscow-backed forces, as saying.

Sieversk, which is claimed by the Moscow-backed forces, another breakaway territory that Moscow is trying to prise out of Kiev's control, lies on the frontline of the battle for Ukraine's eastern Donbass region after Ukrainian troops abandoned the city of Sievierodonetsk last month.

EU freezes Russian assets worth $13.8 billion: commission