The Dutch government has apologised to Bosniak families who lost their relatives in the 1995 Srebrenica genocide in eastern Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Defence Minister Kajsa Ollongren offered the apology at the 27th commemoration of the genocide at the cemetery on Monday in Potocari in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

"The Netherlands was one of them. Despite everything, Srebrenica was crushed ... The Netherlands is also a part of this failure. For this reason, we offer you our deepest apologies. It connected the Netherlands forever," said Ollongren.

She said that international institutions have promised to protect innocent people.

"The international community failed to protect the people of Srebrenica. As part of this community, the Dutch government shares political responsibility for the situation in which this failure could have happened. We cannot take away the suffering. But what we can do is look history straight in the eye," said Ollongren.

What happened in 1995?