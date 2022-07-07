Fresh clashes between M23 rebels and soldiers have erupted in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), officials said, as the militia declared that it was not bound by a ceasefire agreement DRC reached with Rwanda.

M23 spokesperson Willy Ngoma told the AFP news agency that the deal brokered between the DRC and Rwandan presidents in Angola on Wednesday was irrelevant.

"We are Congolese, not Rwandan," he said. "If there's a ceasefire, it can only be between us and the Congolese government".

Talks between DRC leader Felix Tshisekedi and Rwanda's Paul Kagame in Angola on Wednesday initially raised the prospect of a ceasefire between the M23 and the DRC government.

Violence between Tutsi rebels and the DRC's army has flared in recent weeks.

The DRC has repeatedly accused neighbouring Rwanda of backing the M23, a charge the small central African country has always denied.

Fighting in North Kivu province

The M23's announcement on Thursday that it is not bound by the ceasefire, came after clashes between its fighters and DRC troops broke out in Rutshuru territory in the country's eastern North Kivu province in the morning.