Authorities thwarted a planned July 4 mass shooting after receiving a tip that led to the arrest of two men and the seizure of multiple guns, police in Virginia state's Richmond city said, an announcement that came just two days after a deadly mass shooting on the holiday in America's Illinois state.

A "hero citizen" overheard a conversation indicating there was an attack being planned on an Independence Day celebration in the capital city and called police to report it, police chief Gerald Smith said at a news conference on Wednesday.

The caller said the attack was planned for the Dogwood Dell Amphitheater, where an annual fireworks show is held, Smith said.

"One phone call saved numerous lives on the Fourth of July," Smith said.

Police initiated an investigation along with the US Department of Homeland Security and the FBI, which led to the arrests of two men on charges of being non-US citizens in possession of a firearm, Smith said. He said additional charges are possible.

Julio Alvarado-Dubon, 52, was arrested on July 1, the same day police received the tip, Smith said.

He said police put a second suspect, Rolman Alberto Balacarcel, 38, under surveillance beginning that day, but did not initially have probable cause to arrest him. He was arrested on Tuesday in Albemarle County, near Charlottesville, and was being held in a local jail.

Police spokesperson Tracy Walker said both men are from Guatemala.