A Tunisian court has frozen the bank accounts of several key opponents to President Kais Saied, including Rached Ghannouchi, head of the Ennahda party.

The Tunisian Financial Analysis Committee issued a statement on Tuesday informing banks they must "immediately implement the ruling from the investigating judge of the anti-terrorism pole".

The statement carried a list including Ghannouchi, his son Mouadh, former prime minister Hamadi Jebali and former foreign minister Rafik Abdessalem, all of whom are or were key Ennahda figures.

The statement did not give details on why the order had been issued.

A court had already imposed a travel ban on Ghannouchi late last month over a probe into high-profile political assassinations that rocked the country in 2013.

Jabali is under investigation for alleged money laundering in relation to foreign funds transferred to a Tunisian charity. He was arrested for several days last month before being released.

He is set to appear before an anti-terror court on July 20.