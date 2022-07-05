Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) leader Felix Tshisekedi has arrived in Angola on the eve of talks with his Rwandan counterpart Paul Kagame amid tensions between the two central African neighbours, his office said.

This will be the first time the two presidents meet face-to-face for several months.

The two "have not met bilaterally since the resurgence of violence in the east of the country," said a statement from Tshisekedi's office on Tuesday.

DRC leader is participating in the meeting, which he wanted to be "truthful".

Angola's President Joao Lourenco, who is hosting the mini-summit in the capital Luanda, was appointed Africa Union mediator.

M23 rebel crisis

Kinshasa accuses Kigali of supporting the M23, a former Tutsi-dominated rebel group that was defeated in 2013 but took up arms again in November last year.

In recent months, the group has clashed with DRC troops in fighting that has forced thousands of people to flee to neighbouring Uganda.

Rwanda has repeatedly denied backing the rebels, while both countries have accused each other of carrying out cross-border shelling.

Relations between Kinshasa and Kigali have been strained since the mass arrival in the DRC of Rwandan Hutus.