Türkiye and Italy will deepen cooperation in the defence industry, the Turkish president has said.

Speaking at a news conference with Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi on Tuesday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said the deepening of Türkiye-Italy defence industry cooperation serves mutual interests and both states are on the same page.

Erdogan also said Türkiye and Italy are willing to sign an agreement as soon as possible on the SAMP/T air defence system project.

"We discussed the issue again in our meeting today, and our defence ministers handled it in the same way, we want to sign the SAMP/T as soon as possible. There is no problem in our agreement, we also have an agreement with (French President Emmanuel) Macron," Erdogan said.

Ahead of the news conference, the two countries signed nine cooperation agreements in several areas.

Erdogan also said the two leaders discussed Türkiye-EU relations, adding: “I would like to state that I thanked to him for Italy's support for further improvement of our relationship with the union.”

Draghi appreciates Türkiye's role