At least 200 children in Somalia have died of malnutrition since January, with the East African country witnessing "catastrophic food insecurity" for the first time since 2017, the UN humanitarian affairs agency has said.

"More than seven million people are affected, up from 6.1 million in May, and over 805,000 are displaced," the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA) said on Monday.

Drought conditions have deteriorated following an unprecedented fourth consecutive failed rainy season in eight regions of the country, up from six regions in May this year, bringing the affected families to the brink of famine, according to the UN.

In response to the drought, the UN said its humanitarian partners have launched the Drought Response and Famine Prevention Plan covering May to December 2022 to facilitate the scaling up of life-saving, life-sustaining assistance to prevent famine in the country.

The plan requires $993.3 million to implement and targets 6.4 million people, according to the UN.

"Since January, 3.9 million people have received life-saving assistance. However, the scale of the ongoing response and funding from the international community is not sufficient to sustain the lives of all those at risk," the statement said.

Increasing humanitarian needs

UN said in the current crisis, late and limited funding is impeding an appropriate increase in assistance.