The Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) declared the end of its 14th Ebola outbreak after less than three months, the World Health Organization (WHO) has said.

There were four confirmed cases and one probable case, all of whom died, the WHO said in a statement on Monday.

The outbreak was the third in DRC's northwest Equateur province.

"Thanks to the robust response by the national authorities, this outbreak has been brought to an end swiftly with limited transmission of the virus," said Matshidiso Moeti, WHO Regional Director for Africa.

"Crucial lessons have been learned from past outbreaks and they have been applied to devise and deploy an ever more effective Ebola response," she said.