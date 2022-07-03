WORLD
Police in Nigeria save tens of children that were kidnapped by priest
Public Relations Officer for Ondo Police, Funmilayo Odunlami, said the priest was detained and an investigation was launched into the incident after he allegedly abducted 77 people.
[File] A security barricade is seen near ECWA church during the Sunday service in Abuja, amid security concerns following the attack on St Francis Catholic Church in Owo, Nigeria, June 12, 2022. / Reuters
July 3, 2022

Seventy-seven people held hostage in a church in southwestern Nigeria have been rescued, according to media reports on Saturday.

A priest took the hostages on the ground floor of a church in the Valentino district of Ondo State.

As residents of the neighborhood gave notice, the hostages, including 23 children, were rescued.

Public Relations Officer for Ondo Police, Funmilayo Odunlami, said the priest was detained and an investigation was launched into the incident.

A video circulating on social media showed kids who were reportedly sent to the police station by security operatives in a patrol car.

Recommended

Investigation is underway

Officer Funmilayo Odunlami confirmed that children had been brought to the police station in Akure, according to a local media report.

“They are transporting the casualties to the headquarters, but I’m still unsure of the specifics.

“I will provide you with the information as soon as I receive it from the DPO.”

SOURCE:AA
