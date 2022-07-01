The Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) presented to the UN proposals for cooperation with the Greek Cypriot Administration (GCA) on hydrocarbons, electricity, renewable energy, and water on the basis of a two-state solution.

TRNC President Ersin Tatar received Miroslav Jenca, assistant secretary general for Europe, Central Asia and Americas in the UN Department of Political Affairs.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Tatar said, "Today, I have presented four proposals prepared in accordance with the win-win principle, on the basis of our vested rights, and with the needs of both parties taken into account."

The president said the Turkish Cypriot side presented the proposals to Jenca to be conveyed to Greek Cypriot leader Nikos Anastasiades through UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres.

Tatar, who reiterated the need for cooperation between the two sides on the island, said it will both contribute to creating a necessary reconciliation environment and to the peace and stability in the region.

"We expect a positive attitude from all relevant parties, especially from the Greek Cypriot side, on the implementation of these proposals to contribute to the peace, stability and prosperity of both our island and our region," he expressed.

Türkiye welcomes proposals

Meanwhile, the Turkish Foreign Ministry welcomed Tatar's new cooperation proposals.

“We strongly support the proposals ... that envisage cooperation with the Greek Cypriot side on the basis of sovereign equality and equal international status,” the ministry said in a statement.