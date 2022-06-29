Opposition parties have said they were not invited to new talks between US and Venezuela, whose Nicolas Maduro's government is not recognised by Washington.

"We have not been summoned (to the talks), we do not know the agenda," said Omar Barboza, a coordinator of the largest opposition bloc, told reporters on Tuesday.

On Monday, Maduro announced a US delegation had arrived in Venezuela to discuss a "bilateral agenda," expanding on talks in March the White House had said focused on American "energy security."

Maduro said that National Assembly speaker Jorge Rodriguez was hosting a US government delegation.

This was despite Venezuela being excluded this month from the Summit of the Americas hosted by US President Joe Biden in Los Angeles.

Rodriguez is also the government's negotiator in talks with the opposition that have been at a standstill since last October.

Oil imports

The United States and Venezuela severed diplomatic ties in 2019 after Maduro was re-elected in 2018 to a second term in a ballot boycotted by the opposition.

Before Washington enacted sanctions against Venezuela, the South American country exported almost all of its oil production to the United States.