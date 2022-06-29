Colombia's Truth Commission, which was established to probe atrocities committed during the country's near six-decade civil conflict, has presented its final, 896-page report.

Priest Francisco de Roux, who headed the commission, handed the "monster report" to President-elect Gustavo Petro during a ceremony at a theater in Bogota on Tuesday.

It makes for grim reading – packed with accounts of forced disappearances, rape, massacres and torture, and concludes that Colombians suffer from "collective traumas" passed down "from one generation to another."

The document is the product of years of work that included hearing testimony from more than 14,000 victims of the fighting between leftist guerillas, far-right paramilitary groups and state agents.

Authorities say the conflict resulted in some nine million people either killed, disappeared or displaced.

Also included in the report are the accounts of former fighters who gave up arms or are prisoners today, as well as soldiers and former presidents.

'No future if there is no truth'

The Truth Commission, an extrajudicial body, is one of the entities set up as a form of victim reparation that came out of the 2016 peace pact that disarmed the FARC guerrilla group.

There is also a court to investigate and punish the worst crimes, and a special unit to find missing victims.