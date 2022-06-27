Türkiye would start new military operations as soon as preparations on Syrian border were completed, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said.

He made the comments after a cabinet meeting in Ankara on Monday.

Earlier this month, Erdogan had said Türkiye was set to clear two areas of northern Syria, near the Turkish border, of PKK/YPG terrorist elements in a bid to eliminate the terror threat from the region.

"We are entering a new phase of our decision to establish safe zone 30 kilometres (18.6 miles) deep south (of the Turkish-Syrian border). We are clearing Tel Rifaat and Manbij of terrorists," Erdogan had said.

Erdogan also said that Türkiye’s anti-terror operations in Iraq continue successfully.

