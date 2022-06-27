Qatar will host indirect talks between Iran and the United States in the coming days, Iranian media has reported, amid a push by the European Union to break a months-long impasse in negotiations to reinstate a 2015 nuclear pact.

"Iran has chosen Qatar to host the talks because of Doha's friendly ties with Tehran," Mohammad Marandi, a media adviser to Iran's top nuclear negotiator, told the ISNA news agency.

A source briefed on the visit said that US Special Envoy for Iran, Robert Malley, was expected to arrive in Doha on Monday and meet with the Qatari foreign minister.

An Iranian official told Reuters that Iran's chief nuclear negotiator, Ali Bagheri Kani, would be in Doha for the talks on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Iran's foreign ministry was not immediately available for comment and the Qatari government didn’t comment.

Later, however, Iran's Tasnim news agency cited a source at Iran's foreign ministry as saying that "Bagheri will travel to Doha on Tuesday".

READ MORE:Iran launches rocket with satellite carrier as nuclear talks to resume

FTO sanctions