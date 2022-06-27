African Union Commission (AUC) Chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat has called for an "immediate investigation" after the deaths of dozens of migrants trying to cross from Morocco into the Spanish enclave of Melilla.

"I express my deep shock and concern at the violent and degrading treatment of African migrants attempting to cross an international border from #Morocco into #Spain, with the ensuing violence leading to the deaths of at least 23 people and injuries to many more," Mahamat said on Twitter late Sunday.

"I call for an immediate investigation into the matter and remind all countries of their obligations under international law to treat all migrants with dignity and to prioritise their safety and human rights, while refraining from the use of excessive force," he added.

Around 2,000 migrants, many from Sudan, tried to cross the militarised border fence Friday and were met with force from both Moroccan and Spanish authorities.

Initial reports indicated five dead, but Moroccan authorities later raised that figure to 23. Helena Maleno Garzon, head of the NGO Walking Borders, said at least 37 people lost their lives.

Videos from the Moroccan side of the border show what appear to be dead bodies and severely injured people strewn across the ground without receiving medical attention - some with their hands tied behind their backs.

READ MORE:Refugee, migrant crossing at Spain’s Melilla results in record death toll

'Deeply troubling'