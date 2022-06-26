WORLD
3 MIN READ
Iraqi PM in Iran to push for revival of Tehran-Riyadh talks
Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al Kadhimi arrives in Iran's capital after a visit to Saudi Arabia to resume talks between the two countries with the aim of "boosting security and stability in the region".
Iraqi PM in Iran to push for revival of Tehran-Riyadh talks
Mustafa al Kadhimi has arrived in Iran with a delegation of officials set to discuss relations between Tehran and Riyadh. / AP
June 26, 2022

Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al Kadhimi has arrived in Iran a day after he travelled to Saudi Arabia in a bid to revive talks between the regional rivals to ease years of hostility.

"The Iraqi prime minister has arrived in Tehran with a high-ranking delegation of political and economic officials to discuss regional and bilateral issues," Iran's state TV said on Sunday.

Iran and Saudi Arabia severed ties in 2016, with both parties backing allies fighting proxy wars across the region, from Yemen to Syria and elsewhere.

Tensions between Iran and Saudi Arabia rose further in 2019 after an assault on Saudi oil plants that Riyadh blamed on Iran, a charge Tehran denies.

An Iranian official said that "the resumption of talks between Tehran and Riyadh will be discussed during Khadimi's trip to Iran".

A fifth round of talks were held in April, after Iran suspended the negotiations in March without giving a reason but the decision was made following Saudi Arabia's execution of 81 men - its biggest mass execution in decades.

Tehran condemned the executions that activists said included 41 people.

READ MORE:Iraq hosted Saudi-Iranian talks at ‘advanced level’

Recommended

'Boosting security in the region'

On Saturday, Kadhimi held talks with Saudi de facto ruler Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Jeddah.

The Saudi Press Agency said that the talks included bilateral relations and "boosting security and stability in the region".

Kadhimi’s visit comes as a months-long impasse in the indirect talks between Tehran and Washington is expected to break in the coming days to secure the 2015 nuclear pact.

The pact curbed Tehran's nuclear programme in exchange for sanctions relief.

US President Joe Biden is expected to visit Riyadh in mid-July and talks are expected to include Gulf security concerns over Iran's ballistic missiles programme and network of proxies across the Middle East.

READ MORE:Saudi-Iranian diplomacy has begun to intensify. What does it signify?

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Erdogan on UNGA: Palestine took centre stage, Israel isolated, Trump talks promising
From White House, Netanyahu rings Qatar, apologises for Israel's attack on Doha
Saudi-led consortium to buy FIFA-famous video game giant for whopping $55B
Spy plot suspected as Serbia arrests 11 over pig heads at mosques in France
'Only China can halt Ukraine war': Poland
Hungary blocks Ukrainian news sites after Kiev's similar move
'Ukraine must join EU, and it will': Zelenskyy
Only thing between Gaza and aid flotilla is the sea, unless Israel has other plans
War with Russia could escalate to nuclear conflict, Medvedev warns Europe
EU confirms reimposition of Iran sanctions after UN move over nuclear programme
Sweden deploys anti-drone systems to Denmark amid rising drone threats ahead of EU summits
Nepal imposes travel ban on ousted PM Oli over protest violence
By Elif Eren
Pro-EU ruling party wins key Moldova polls with over 50 percent vote
China rolls out K-visa targeting global talents as Trump tightens H‑1B access
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Trump advances Gaza peace plan as Netanyahu visits White House
Iran executes man convicted of spying for Israel as Tehran continues wave of executions