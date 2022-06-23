Iran's Revolutionary Guard has replaced its intelligence chief Hossein Taeb, who had held the position for more than 12 years.

"The Guards' chief Major General Hossein Salami appointed General Mohammad Kazemi as the new head of the IRGC Intelligence Organisation," Revolutionary Guard spokesperson Ramezan Sharif said in the statement on Thursday.

Salami also appointed Taeb, who is a cleric, as his own adviser, according to the statement.

The replacement of the intelligence chief comes after the killing of a number of members of the Revolutionary Guard, which is designated as a "terrorist group" by Iran's arch-enemy the United States.

String of incidents