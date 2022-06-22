Athens persists in violating the non-military status of the Eastern Aegean islands as Ankara continues to express concerns that the militarisation of the islands poses a serious threat to Türkiye's security.

Not denying the militarisation of the islands in question, Greece argues that its policy is a "right of self-defence". But the move is in violation of international treaties to which Athens is a party.

Here are details on the binding status of international agreements on the non-military status of the Eastern Aegean islands, the Greek policy of militarisation of the islands, and Türkiye's steps in response.

Which Eastern Aegean islands are in question?

Under the 1923 Treaty of Lausanne, the islands of Thasos, Samotraki, Lemnos, Aya Evstratios, Lesvos, Chios, Psara, Samos, and Ikaria were decided to remain under Greek sovereignty on condition that they remain in non-military status.

The islands of Patmos, Lipsi, Leros, Kalymnos, Kos, Nisyros, Astypalaia, Tilos, Chalki, Karpathos, Kassos, Symi, Rhodes, and Meis were handed over to Greek sovereignty by Italy provided that they were demilitarised under the 1947 Paris Peace Treaty.

The proximity of Eastern Aegean islands to the mainland of Türkiye is an attention-grabber, and the most evident case is the island of Meis, which is only 2.1 kilometres (1.3 miles) to the Turkish mainland whereas its distance to the Greek mainland is 582 km (361 miles).

The island of Meis is not the only one that could be observed from geographical proximity from Türkiye's Aegean coasts, as the same goes for some larger islands such as Lesvos, Samos, and Chios at varying distances of up to 10 kilometres (6 miles) from the Turkish mainland.

The fact that these islands are at an arm's length from the Turkish mainland is the main reason behind the adoption of the non-military status in the first place as they could pose a potential threat to Türkiye's security.

READ MORE: Türkiye calls on Greece to stop militarisation of Aegean islands

How did Greece gain control of East Aegean Islands?

The Eastern Aegean islands stretching from Thasos to Ikaria were occupied by Greece during the 1912-13 Balkan Wars.

The future of the islands was to be decided by "Six States" (Austria-Hungary, England, France, Russia, Italy, and Germany) under the 1913 Treaty of London signed after the First Balkan War.

A notification issued to the governments of the Turkish and Greek sides by the "Six States" in 1914 said the islands would be ceded to the sovereignty of the latter.

In 1923, the decision of the "Six States" was approved by the Lausanne Peace Treaty signed following the Turkish War of Independence and World War I, and the islands went under Greek control.

In 1912, the Dodecanese Islands were occupied by Italy, which was supposed to withdraw from the islands according to the Treaty of Ouchy.

However, Italy did not abide by the deal as World War I erupted and the islands remained under Italian sovereignty with Paris Peace Treaty signed once World War II ended.

Because Italy was on the losing end of World War I, these islands were handed over to Greece under the Paris Peace Treaty signed between Italy and the allied countries on February 10, 1947.

This treaty explicitly says that the islands in question would be rid of military elements and remain this way in the future.

READ MORE: Greece acts in bad faith, reverses diplomatic gains with Türkiye