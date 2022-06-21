WORLD
3 MIN READ
China aims for bigger role in Horn of Africa security
A two-day conference in Ethiopia was aimed at exploring how China could play a more important role in the region, Beijing's special envoy says.
China aims for bigger role in Horn of Africa security
The Addis Ababa conference signals the Asian superpower's push to gain influence in a region beset by conflict and security issues. / Reuters Archive
June 21, 2022

China wants to play a "more important role" in promoting peace and security in the Horn of Africa, Beijing's special envoy has said, but added that the conference did not discuss any specific conflict in the region.

The two-day “China-Horn of Africa Conference on Security, Governance and Development“ in Ethiopia's capital, Addis Ababa, ended on Tuesday.

Foreign ministry officials from Ethiopia, Sudan, Somalia, South Sudan, Kenya, Uganda and Djibouti took part in the first-of-its-kind event. Eritrea was absent.

The event signals the Asian superpower's push to gain influence in a region beset by conflict and security issues.

Xue Bing, Beijing's first special envoy to the region, told reporters: "We did not discuss a specific conflict (or) dispute."

The conference was aimed at exploring how China could play a more important role in the region, he said, "not only in trade and investments but also in area of peace and development".

"This is the first time for China to play a role in the area of security," he added.

READ MORE:US accuses China of 'provocative' military activity near Taiwan

Peace-building in focus 

Recommended

A statement at the end of the meeting said participants "uphold the vision to work together to maintain peace and security in the region".

"The parties are willing to…manage differences and disputes between countries of the region, and pursue peaceful settlement through dialogue and negotiation in an effort to ease the security situation in countries of the region," it said.

China's Xue had said earlier that Beijing was willing to act as a mediator to resolve regional disputes.

On Tuesday, however, he acknowledged that conference discussions "did not touch upon the mediation efforts and nobody raised this issue".

And while his responsibilities included mediating all kinds of conflicts, it was on one condition, he said: "Parties concerned have to agree to that."

Asked why Eritrea did not participate, Xue said "they could not show up due to what they said were technical issues".

Xue was appointed to his role in February, shortly after a visit to Eritrea, Kenya and the Comoros by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

China has a military base in Djibouti, its only one in Africa, as well as a port aimed at securing its vast economic interests in the region.

READ MORE:Is China building a naval base in Cambodia?

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Erdogan on UNGA: Palestine took centre stage, Israel isolated, Trump talks promising
From White House, Netanyahu rings Qatar, apologises for Israel's attack on Doha
Saudi-led consortium to buy FIFA-famous video game giant for whopping $55B
Spy plot suspected as Serbia arrests 11 over pig heads at mosques in France
'Only China can halt Ukraine war': Poland
Hungary blocks Ukrainian news sites after Kiev's similar move
'Ukraine must join EU, and it will': Zelenskyy
Only thing between Gaza and aid flotilla is the sea, unless Israel has other plans
War with Russia could escalate to nuclear conflict, Medvedev warns Europe
EU confirms reimposition of Iran sanctions after UN move over nuclear programme
Sweden deploys anti-drone systems to Denmark amid rising drone threats ahead of EU summits
Nepal imposes travel ban on ousted PM Oli over protest violence
By Elif Eren
Pro-EU ruling party wins key Moldova polls with over 50 percent vote
China rolls out K-visa targeting global talents as Trump tightens H‑1B access
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Trump advances Gaza peace plan as Netanyahu visits White House
Iran executes man convicted of spying for Israel as Tehran continues wave of executions