Militants have killed 132 civilians in multiple attacks on villages in central Mali over the weekend, the government said, in the latest major incident in a worsening security situation in the landlocked West African country.

Members of the Katiba Macina group assaulted at least three villages in the rural commune of Bankass, in Mali's central Mopti region, on the night between Saturday and Sunday, the government said in a statement on Monday.

The cumulative death toll is of 132 civilians and some of the perpetrators have been identified, it added.

Local officials reported scenes of systematic killings by armed men in Diallassagou and two surrounding towns in the Bankass circle, a longtime hotbed of Sahelian violence.

"They have also been burning huts, houses, and stealing cattle –– it's really a free-for-all," said a local official who for security reasons spoke on the condition of anonymity.

He and another official, who like him had fled his village, said the death toll was still being counted on Monday.

Nouhoum Togo, head of a party in Bankass, the main town in the area, said the toll was even higher than the 132 announced by the government, which has blamed Al Qaeda-affiliated militants for the killings.

