The leaders of Israel's governing coalition have said that they will submit a bill next week to dissolve parliament, a legislation that would force new elections if approved.

The move comes only a year after the ideologically disparate government came into being, and brings closer to reality a fifth election in less than four years with no guarantee of a viable new administration.

"After exhausting all efforts to stabilise the coalition, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and... (Foreign Minister) Yair Lapid have decided to submit a bill" dissolving parliament, the two leading coalition partners said in a statement on Monday.

The bill will be submitted next week, and if it is approved, Lapid will take over as premier of a caretaker government, they added.

Under that scenario, it would be Lapid who would host US President Joe Biden during his scheduled visit to Israel next month.

Israel's Haaretz newspaper reported the election would be held on October 25.

Bennett's ideologically divided eight-party coalition was aimed at bringing Israel out of an unprecedented era of political gridlock.

After former premier Benjamin Netanyahu, a veteran right-winger, failed to secure a parliamentary majority in four consecutive votes, an alliance of his rivals agreed to govern together, united primarily by a desire to end his divisive era.

The coalition - formed of religious nationalists, like Bennett, Lapid's centrist Yesh Atid party, left-wingers and, for the first time in Israeli history, lawmakers from an Arab party - was under threat from its inception.