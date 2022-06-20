Israel has announced it is building a US-sponsored regional air defence alliance, and the apparatus has already foiled attempted Iranian attacks.

Israeli Defence Minister Benny Gantz made the announcement on Monday, unveiling what he dubbed the "Middle East Air Defence Alliance" in a briefing to lawmakers.

Gantz said such cooperation is already under way, adding that the apparatus could be boosted by President Joe Biden's visit next month.

Drawing closer in recent years to US-aligned Arab states which share its concerns over Iran, Israel has offered them defence cooperation. They have been publicly reticent on the idea.

"Over the past year I have been leading an extensive programme, together with my partners at the Pentagon and in the US administration, that will strengthen the cooperation between Israel and countries in the region," Gantz said, according to an official transcript.

"This programme is already operative and has already enabled the successful interception of Iranian attempts to attack Israel and other countries."

