WORLD
2 MIN READ
Voters head to polls in Nigeria's key local election
Parties and election observers see the election in Ekiti state as a test run for the 2023 presidential election.
Voters head to polls in Nigeria's key local election
More than 17,000 police personnel have been deployed to ensure a trouble-free vote.
June 18, 2022

Voters in Nigeria's Ekiti state have started casting their ballots to elect a new governor in what could be a bellwether for who wins next year's presidential election.

Although 16 parties are on Saturday's ballot paper, it is seen as a three-horse race between Biodun Oyebanji of the ruling APC, Bisi Kolawole of the People's Democratic Party and Segun Oni of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) to replace incumbent Kayode Fayemi of the APC.

According to Nigeria's Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the southwestern state has 988,923 registered voters of which almost 40 percent are aged 18 to 34. 

The polls officially opened at 0730 GMT and are expected to close at 1330 GMT but voters who register before that time will be able to continue voting until later.

"Around 9:30am (0830 GMT)... accreditation & voting ongoing seamlessly," INEC tweeted about a polling station in the Emure district.

Civil society group Yiaga Africa said it was "observing the process across all local government areas".

READ MORE: Nigeria’s opposition picks former VP Abubakar as presidential candidate

Recommended

Test run for 2023 election

Ekiti is among eight of Nigeria's 36 states where governorship elections are not being held at the same time as the rest of the country because of legal challenges to previous results. 

Parties and election observers see the Ekiti vote as a test run for the 2023 presidential election.

On Wednesday, the candidates signed a peace accord, vowing to avoid violence and accept the outcome of the vote.

Police said they had deployed more than 17,000 personnel to ensure a trouble-free vote. 

READ MORE:Turkey signs energy, defence deals with Nigeria

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Erdogan on UNGA: Palestine took centre stage, Israel isolated, Trump talks promising
From White House, Netanyahu rings Qatar, apologises for Israel's attack on Doha
Saudi-led consortium to buy FIFA-famous video game giant for whopping $55B
Spy plot suspected as Serbia arrests 11 over pig heads at mosques in France
'Only China can halt Ukraine war': Poland
Hungary blocks Ukrainian news sites after Kiev's similar move
'Ukraine must join EU, and it will': Zelenskyy
Only thing between Gaza and aid flotilla is the sea, unless Israel has other plans
War with Russia could escalate to nuclear conflict, Medvedev warns Europe
EU confirms reimposition of Iran sanctions after UN move over nuclear programme
Sweden deploys anti-drone systems to Denmark amid rising drone threats ahead of EU summits
Nepal imposes travel ban on ousted PM Oli over protest violence
By Elif Eren
Pro-EU ruling party wins key Moldova polls with over 50 percent vote
China rolls out K-visa targeting global talents as Trump tightens H‑1B access
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Trump advances Gaza peace plan as Netanyahu visits White House
Iran executes man convicted of spying for Israel as Tehran continues wave of executions